Fans Of Elite Just Got Some Fantastic News

Spanish high school drama "Elite" has blossomed into a big hit for its distributors at Netflix. Typically, Netflix will cancel series after two seasons if they aren't up to the streaming service's standards (via Wired). "Elite," however, has aired for a total of four seasons, with a confirmed fifth season most likely on the way sometime in 2022.

One major factor that helps set "Elite" apart from its competition in the televised teen drama space is its unique blend of subgenres. Season 1 of "Elite" introduced audiences to three working-class students who joined the student body of a private school in Spain called Las Encinas. Their classmates, then, are typically wealthy, spurring friction between the main group and the rest of the student body. Subsequently, the series flashed forward periodically to the aftermath of a crime, towards which much of the season built, until audiences finally learned the details behind it. Subsequent seasons repeated this formula with the addition of both new scholarship students and crimes revealed at the season's start.

Though a new season is on its way, the ever-growing number of fans of "Elite" can rest even easier about the series' future, which Netflix just announced will continue past even its fifth season.