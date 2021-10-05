The Epic First Four Minutes Of The Last Duel Will Will Have You On The Edge Of Your Seat

This glimpse into the film's opening suggests and reveals a number of things, chief amongst them the idea that the narrative will open with the titular tournament/trial between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques LeGris while maintaining its focus on what's at stake for Marguerite. Alternating back and forth between powerful flashes of action, scenes of quiet and tense intimacy (Marguerite's servants helping her prepare, LeGris' and Carrouges' pre-duel routine) and epic zoom-outs and shifts in focus that illustrate the scale of the event and its context, the opening uses a town crier and joust host to explain why this Trial by Combat will be the last ever sanctioned by the Parliament of Paris.

The gripping mash-up of the opening's birds eye view of winter in 14th century France with its consistent focus on the individual characters' warm-up to a battle that will determine the fate of each comes to a fierce cliffhanger of a conclusion. Although audiences witness the two men charging toward one another on horseback — and although we catch a brief glimpse of Driver's LeGris being jostled post-collision — the opening stops short of revealing which man will emerge victorious.

Blending scenery, costumes and sets to rival the legendary depictions of The North from "Game of Thrones" with continual insights into the emotional composition of its three main characters, the opening of "The Last Duel" suggests Scott will once again be sending shivers down the spine of his audience — all while dazzling them with hypnotic visuals and unpredictable character arcs.