Why Are 4K Box Sets For The Raimi And Webb Spider-Man Movies On The Way?
Even just the mention of the name "Spider-Man" has been enough to send the internet into a frenzy. Fans continually wait on bated breath for any more information related to the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Now, there have been plenty of Spider-Man films in the past. There's always a good amount of buzz, but "No Way Home" is a whole other beast. Superhero connoisseurs have hypothesized about this movie for the better part of a year now, and it all has something to do with a little thing called the multiverse.
We now know from the trailer the upcoming flick will see the return of some classic Spider-Man villains, most notably Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). This is particularly interesting because those actors played those antagonists in "Spider-Man" movies outside of the current MCU continuity. It appears the current version of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) ripped a hole in the space-time continuum, allowing untold levels of havoc to rain down upon New York.
It looks like the frenzy isn't going to die down any time soon before the movie finally releases on December 17, 2021. Undoubtedly, more theories will emerge now that it's been unveiled 4K Ultra HD deluxe boxes for both Tobey Maguire's trilogy and Andrew Garfield's duology will come out a month before "No Way Home" is set to debut.
Revisit the previous Spider-Man films before No Way Home
Digital Spy reports you can now pre-order the original "Spider-Man" trilogy or "Amazing Spider-Man" duology from Zavvi. Both collector sets will be available starting on November 8, which is just over a month until "No Way Home" comes out in theaters.
It certainly is suspicious timing, especially given how Maguire and Garfield have kept tight-lipped on their rumored involvement with "No Way Home." Numerous fan theories have emerged that they'll reprise their roles as different web-slingers to help Holland's Spider-Man as the multiverse gives way to madness. Of course, no one can say anything about the upcoming Marvel project, so it's all just rumors for now.
It's always possible the re-release is meant to reacquaint audiences with the villains who will definitely return for the film. In addition to Molina's Doc Ock and Foxx's Electro, the trailer also indicates we'll see the return of Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) from "Spider-Man 3" and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Another possibility is that the box sets will coincide with the release of the second "No Way Home" trailer. While the first one satiated fans, for the time being, social media has remained aflutter, with people wishing for another one that provides more details about what the upcoming MCU flick will entail. It would make sense for another trailer to come out around November 8, which would be just over a month until the film comes out. If anything, one would assume it'd be available to play in front of Eternals, which comes out in theaters on November 5.
Don't mind us, though. We'll just be over here cosplaying as Charlie Kelly during the Pepe Silvia scene from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" trying to figure out what all of this means.