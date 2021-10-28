Why Are 4K Box Sets For The Raimi And Webb Spider-Man Movies On The Way?

Digital Spy reports you can now pre-order the original "Spider-Man" trilogy or "Amazing Spider-Man" duology from Zavvi. Both collector sets will be available starting on November 8, which is just over a month until "No Way Home" comes out in theaters.

It certainly is suspicious timing, especially given how Maguire and Garfield have kept tight-lipped on their rumored involvement with "No Way Home." Numerous fan theories have emerged that they'll reprise their roles as different web-slingers to help Holland's Spider-Man as the multiverse gives way to madness. Of course, no one can say anything about the upcoming Marvel project, so it's all just rumors for now.

It's always possible the re-release is meant to reacquaint audiences with the villains who will definitely return for the film. In addition to Molina's Doc Ock and Foxx's Electro, the trailer also indicates we'll see the return of Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) from "Spider-Man 3" and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Another possibility is that the box sets will coincide with the release of the second "No Way Home" trailer. While the first one satiated fans, for the time being, social media has remained aflutter, with people wishing for another one that provides more details about what the upcoming MCU flick will entail. It would make sense for another trailer to come out around November 8, which would be just over a month until the film comes out. If anything, one would assume it'd be available to play in front of Eternals, which comes out in theaters on November 5.

Don't mind us, though. We'll just be over here cosplaying as Charlie Kelly during the Pepe Silvia scene from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" trying to figure out what all of this means.