Here's Who Florence Pugh Thinks Yelena Belova Should Team Up With In The MCU

You would think after 25 movies the Marvel Cinematic Universe would start running out of steam. However, if there's anything Phase 4 of the MCU has taught us so far, it's that it's still an expansive world out there. The universe still reels from half the population disappearing and suddenly reappearing five years later, and that's not even getting into the dangerous threats that still see fit to cause chaos like Wenwu (Tony Leung) in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Another force to be reckoned with who should be around for some time to come in the franchise is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was first introduced in "Black Widow." Natasha's adoptive sister more than proved her worth in the film, and based on the post-credits scene, we'll see her next in the "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+. It should be a real treat for fans watching Yelena going after one of the original Avengers as well as his new protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Yelena doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and she could very well become a prominent component of the MCU Phase 4 and beyond. If that happens, there's one powerful character Pugh would like to team up with at some point.