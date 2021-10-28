Kevin Feige Breaks His Silence On Whether Sony And Marvel Might Split Again
Since he pinched Cap's shield in customs at Berlin Airport, Spidey's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wrought with legal tension. As great as it was to see him cracking wise with Doctor Strange or squaring off against the Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, and key characters in his rogues' gallery, are the property of Sony Pictures. To fans, he's always felt like a superstar player on loan to another team, with their spider senses tingling at the fear of his bosses calling him back at any moment.
Following the shaky period where it seemed that Peter Parker's final swing in the MCU was set in 2019, deals were made, hands were shaken, and thankfully, Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was staying right where we left him. The comic book movie-loving world let out a communal sigh of relief and none more so than Marvel president Kevin Feige, himself. However, that's not to say that he wasn't prepared for the worst before getting the best news he could imagine.
Feige promises no more emotional rollercoaster rides with Spidey
Speaking to Empire (via Comic Book), Kevin Feige explained how he handled the impending breakup back in 2019. "I was mentally preparing to emotionally separate from it. I didn't love it, but it is what it is," revealed the most iconic cap-wearer of Marvel Studios. "And then, thankfully, it came back together. I don't anticipate us going through that emotional rollercoaster, or putting fans through that emotional rollercoaster, again."
That's reassuring to hear, and if recent post-credits scenes suggest anything, those inter-studio struggles are now a distant memory. Following the recent tease at the end of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which showed Eddie Brock's toothy body sharer catching a glimpse of Holland's Spider-Man, there's every chance Venom could be popping into Marvel's world too. All that is a good way off, of course. For now, we still have to wait and see just how many classic characters from Sony's "Spider-Man" films turn up when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" drops in cinemas on December 17.