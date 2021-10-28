Kevin Feige Breaks His Silence On Whether Sony And Marvel Might Split Again

Since he pinched Cap's shield in customs at Berlin Airport, Spidey's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been wrought with legal tension. As great as it was to see him cracking wise with Doctor Strange or squaring off against the Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, and key characters in his rogues' gallery, are the property of Sony Pictures. To fans, he's always felt like a superstar player on loan to another team, with their spider senses tingling at the fear of his bosses calling him back at any moment.

Following the shaky period where it seemed that Peter Parker's final swing in the MCU was set in 2019, deals were made, hands were shaken, and thankfully, Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was staying right where we left him. The comic book movie-loving world let out a communal sigh of relief and none more so than Marvel president Kevin Feige, himself. However, that's not to say that he wasn't prepared for the worst before getting the best news he could imagine.