Tom Holland Made An Intense Move To Keep Playing Spider-Man After The Sony-Marvel Split

When the news broke that Sony and Disney had seemingly ended their ultimate alliance regarding the "Spider-Man" character, Tom Holland was as vexed as the millions of superhero fans around the world. However, he remained adamant about playing the webslinger, which led to him driving right up to the house of Sony Pictures executive and producer Amy Pascal to discuss movie ideas.

Holland opened up about the experience in an interview with Empire (per Screen Rant), revealing that as the two sat by the pool, he suggested pitting Spidey against some iconic villains, and generally trying to find a solution for the new dilemma.

"[We] sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching movies," he revealed. "How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he's in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven the Hunter film? It was a nice distraction [...]"

The actor went on to say that idea pitches aside, the whole situation was heartbreaking to deal with. "[A]s a young kid I was so in love with Marvel, and I was so lucky to be a part of it that when they took the rug from under my feet, I was not ready to say goodbye yet."

Sure enough, Holland — like all the other fans out there — was over the moon when Sony and Disney squashed their beef. Furthermore, he might still get to mix it up with the likes of Kraven and Venom in the future, if a recent post-credits sequence is anything to go by.