Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At A New Episode Of I Know What You Did Last Summer

Years after the original film, a whole new audience is discovering a teen horror classic — and this time, it features an entirely new (but just as gruesome) mystery.

Horror fans are definitely familiar with the beloved 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and now, Amazon has adapted this spooky story — also based on the 1973 novel with the same title by Lois Duncan — for the next generation. Following in the footsteps of stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, the 2021 version follows a group of teenagers hiding secrets of their own, updating this scary tale for our modern era.

The 2021 Amazon adaptation of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" kicked off its season on October 15 with a four-episode drop and will close out Season 1 on November 12, meaning there's still plenty of time for fans to solve the mystery centered around identical twins Alison and Lennon (both played by Madison Iseman) and their group of high school friends. If you can't wait for the sixth episode, you're in luck; Looper just scored an official sneak peek ahead of its release.