Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At A New Episode Of I Know What You Did Last Summer
Years after the original film, a whole new audience is discovering a teen horror classic — and this time, it features an entirely new (but just as gruesome) mystery.
Horror fans are definitely familiar with the beloved 1997 film "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and now, Amazon has adapted this spooky story — also based on the 1973 novel with the same title by Lois Duncan — for the next generation. Following in the footsteps of stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, the 2021 version follows a group of teenagers hiding secrets of their own, updating this scary tale for our modern era.
The 2021 Amazon adaptation of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" kicked off its season on October 15 with a four-episode drop and will close out Season 1 on November 12, meaning there's still plenty of time for fans to solve the mystery centered around identical twins Alison and Lennon (both played by Madison Iseman) and their group of high school friends. If you can't wait for the sixth episode, you're in luck; Looper just scored an official sneak peek ahead of its release.
The sixth episode of I Know What You Did Last Summer will be a real thrill ride
In this exclusive clip from Episode 6, entitled "Least You Had a Spare," most of the main cast is conspicuously absent as Riley ("Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" supporting player Ashley Moore) finds herself seemingly stranded alone in the dark woods, afraid and frantic. Suddenly, a car's headlights appear, chasing Riley throughout the forest — and every time she thinks she's escaped her tormentor, the headlights appear again. Just before the clip ends, the headlights close in on Riley's frightened face... and until the episode airs, there's no telling what happens next.
In a show that has featured some pretty grotesque deaths — like a weight falling on an unsuspecting victim's head, crushing it entirely — a car chasing someone through the woods seems par for the course. Even with this clip in mind, it still remains to be seen why Riley is even alone in the woods in the first place, and why the person behind the wheel is chasing her — or what all of this has to do with the scary situation surrounding Alison and Lennon.
"Least You Had a Spare" drops on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2021.