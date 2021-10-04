Ryan Phillippe Dishes On I Know What You Did Last Summer And Returning To Slashers - Exclusive

Ryan Phillippe's career has so far spanned three decades, during which time he's appeared in a plethora of movies that have quickly garnered cult classic status. The Hollywood star is currently promoting "Lady of the Manor," a quirky comedy co-directed by fellow actor Justin Long and his brother, Christian Long, and co-starring Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer. Proving that he's quite the chameleon on screen, Phillippe serves up a hilarious performance as rich kid Tanner Wadsworth in the supernatural comedy, and it's clear that he is comfortable moving between genres when it comes to the projects he selects.

1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" helped make Phillippe a household name, and the franchise is currently receiving the reboot treatment. While he's not currently attached to the franchise, the actor has a soft spot for the teen slasher. When asked if he'd return to horror, Phillippe told Looper, "Oh yeah. Yeah, I would. It's really all about the story, if there's something fresh, if there's something that you haven't seen before, and if you feel like you'll have a good experience with the people you're working with. But I'm open to any genre."

Looper sat down with Ryan Phillippe to find out how he feels about the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise now.