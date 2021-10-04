Ryan Phillippe Dishes On I Know What You Did Last Summer And Returning To Slashers - Exclusive
Ryan Phillippe's career has so far spanned three decades, during which time he's appeared in a plethora of movies that have quickly garnered cult classic status. The Hollywood star is currently promoting "Lady of the Manor," a quirky comedy co-directed by fellow actor Justin Long and his brother, Christian Long, and co-starring Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer. Proving that he's quite the chameleon on screen, Phillippe serves up a hilarious performance as rich kid Tanner Wadsworth in the supernatural comedy, and it's clear that he is comfortable moving between genres when it comes to the projects he selects.
1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" helped make Phillippe a household name, and the franchise is currently receiving the reboot treatment. While he's not currently attached to the franchise, the actor has a soft spot for the teen slasher. When asked if he'd return to horror, Phillippe told Looper, "Oh yeah. Yeah, I would. It's really all about the story, if there's something fresh, if there's something that you haven't seen before, and if you feel like you'll have a good experience with the people you're working with. But I'm open to any genre."
Looper sat down with Ryan Phillippe to find out how he feels about the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise now.
I Know What You Did Last Summer has an enduring legacy
It's safe to say that Ryan Phillippe's dramatic turn as Barry in 1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar, endeared him to an entire generation of horror fans. Discussing the movie's enduring legacy, Phillippe told Looper, "Well, it gets a lot of replays on television so, throughout the years, people are finding it and discovering it. And ... there's a huge faction of people out there that just love horror, and so they've sought it out."
Phillippe continued, "There's a new series on Amazon coming out, 'I Know You Did Last Summer.' It's been re-imagined and we're all in support of that and excited to see this new show. It is kind of crazy how it makes you feel like you've been around forever when they're remaking projects that you've been a part of. But it's also, I guess, in some ways like a compliment, certainly, that something held up and had that much of an impact that it's stayed in the public consciousness for this long."
As for whether or not Phillippe will return to the popular horror franchise in the future, fans will just have to wait and see.
"Lady of the Manor" is out now in select theaters, on demand, and on Blu-ray and DVD.