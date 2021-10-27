The Wicked Movie Adaptation Has Hit An Unexpected Snag
Since it opened in 2003, "Wicked" has become one of the most successful musicals ever, with a current gross of over $1 billion (per Broadway League). The classic tale is a spin on "The Wizard of Oz" that acts as a prequel, told largely from The Wicked Witch of the West's point of view. In "Wicked," we learn the Wicked Witch's name is Elphaba (as originally portrayed by Idina Menzel), and she's born with green skin that makes her an outsider among her peers.
When Elphaba starts school at Shiz University, she meets the popular Galinda (originated by Kristen Chenoweth), and the two immediately bump heads — though they eventually become the least likely of friends. As the two young women grow closer, multiple people and mysterious events threaten their friendship, and we learn just why Elphaba gets such a wicked reputation.
Much to the delight of "Wicked" fans, a movie adaptation is currently in development. Jon M. Chu, who worked on "In The Heights" as well as "Crazy Rich Asians," is set to direct, and it's sure to be a magical ride. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the "Wicked" movie than originally anticipated, as there's just been a pretty significant production delay.
Wicked will start production in 2022
The film adaptation of "Wicked" has been in the works for several years now, and in 2019, ComingSoon reported that it was due to premiere by December 2021. As production schedules shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline reported that "Wicked" was pushed back yet again in April 2020, and further plans were left up in the air — until now.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting for "Wicked" will begin in June 2022. Additionally, while production was originally set to take place in Atlanta, it will now relocate to the U.K. THR noted that the delay "will allow the filmmakers to get production efficiencies in line, as Wicked will be the first production to shoot on stages at Universal's recently built Sky Studios in Elstree."
Despite the additional delays, the "Wicked" film is sure to be worth the wait. Be sure to check back here for future updates on the upcoming film's production, and any other exciting announcements.