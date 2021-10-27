The Wicked Movie Adaptation Has Hit An Unexpected Snag

Since it opened in 2003, "Wicked" has become one of the most successful musicals ever, with a current gross of over $1 billion (per Broadway League). The classic tale is a spin on "The Wizard of Oz" that acts as a prequel, told largely from The Wicked Witch of the West's point of view. In "Wicked," we learn the Wicked Witch's name is Elphaba (as originally portrayed by Idina Menzel), and she's born with green skin that makes her an outsider among her peers.

When Elphaba starts school at Shiz University, she meets the popular Galinda (originated by Kristen Chenoweth), and the two immediately bump heads — though they eventually become the least likely of friends. As the two young women grow closer, multiple people and mysterious events threaten their friendship, and we learn just why Elphaba gets such a wicked reputation.

Much to the delight of "Wicked" fans, a movie adaptation is currently in development. Jon M. Chu, who worked on "In The Heights" as well as "Crazy Rich Asians," is set to direct, and it's sure to be a magical ride. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the "Wicked" movie than originally anticipated, as there's just been a pretty significant production delay.