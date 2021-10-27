A New Comedy Series Is On The Way From The Creators Of Cobra Kai

The article that Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will adapt for their new television show covers the mystery of who exactly is part of the Maryland Powerball "Power Pack" (via Washington Post). Incredibly, at the time of writing, their identities remain unknown. New of the group's jaw-dropping $731 million lotto win was reported on June 17. It was later added to Storied Media Group's IP subscription platform StoryScout, according to Deadline.

"The winner can't hide forever," the WaPo article reads. "Win millions, and you're going to want to spend some of it. Then the pressure from friends and family and neighbors and gold diggers will become impossible." The "Cobra Kai" showrunners are expected to frame their comedy series in the same way writer and editor Marc Fisher did in his article — as a quirky whodunnit. Two of the leading suspects were said to have been "besieged with requests for cash, gifts, charitable donations, and meetings."

"It got to the point that they felt they couldn't leave their house," Fisher explained. "They asked the authorities for help. They hired a lawyer to look into the harassment. Finally, they wrote a letter to the local paper." Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will also be working on Season 5 of "Cobra Kai" as they are making the "Powerball mystery" series, Deadline notes. The show's fourth season is due out on Netflix in December 2021.