Here's What The Cobra Kai Creator Reveals Could Happen After Season 4

In August of 2021, still months before the December premiere of Season 4, Netflix announced that it had already begun production on the fifth season of "Cobra Kai." Knowing that Season 5 is already a sure thing, Twitter user @mrfunnyguy___ asked Jon Hurwitz during an informal Twitter Q&A, "have you laid out your plans for season 5 and have you figured out when to end it? Some shows have this problem that they just make stuff as they go and it results in weak later seasons. I don't want that to happen to CK."

In response, Hurwitz wrote, "We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5."

This answer notably includes two new details about the future of the show. First, Hurwitz revealed that the "Cobra Kai" team is already well into planning Season 5, which should help reassure those with similar worries that the showrunners might at some point default to less carefully thought out plotting. Second, this is the first Hurwitz has discussed the prospect of an ending for "Cobra Kai," which fans now know its showrunner hopes will occur sometime after the conclusion of Season 5.

That ending, then, is seemingly a ways away. For now, fans of "Cobra Kai" can expect Season 4 to premiere on Netflix in December of this year.