The First Full-Length Trailer For West Side Story Is Incredibly Dramatic

The official trailer for Steven Spielberg's anticipated reboot of 1961's Oscar winning musical "West Side Story" is here, and from the looks of it, this new edition promises to be every bit as colorful and high-energy as the original, while still managing to put the director's unique spin on the story. Spielberg teamed up with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, author, and screenwriter Tony Kushner ("Angels in America," "Lincoln") to bring Jerome Robbins' Shakespeare-inspired masterpiece to contemporary audiences.

However, as Kushner made clear in a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, he had no intention of re-writing or altering the music. "I am not touching in any way the greatest score of a musical ever written," he said, adding "I am not changing the story, the setting, the period. It is still the Upper West Side in the late 1950s, but I'm exploring the story." It became clear in April when the teaser trailer hit the internet that Kushner had been true to his word.