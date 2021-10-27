Here's What Zack Snyder Really Thinks Of The Batman Trailer

As the world prepares to have three Dark Knights descend on our cinema screens next year, one version of the Caped Crusader that sent the world into a meltdown had a voice like Robert Pattinson. Matt Reeves' newest trailer for "The Batman" blew fans away with its dark and relentless take on a brutally unforgiving Bruce Wayne giving Gotham City scum a beatdown.

Earning huge praise for everything on show, there's been one recent opinion that DC fans will undoubtedly be happy to hear from, and that's Zack Snyder.

Since his departure from a DC Extended Universe after his take on the Justice League was finally released, the unofficial architect of the DCEU has since ventured back into zombie territory with "Army of the Dead" and upcoming prequel heist movie, "Army of Thieves." For now, his days of bringing Earth's finest together may be behind him, but that hasn't stopped Snyder from chiming in with the rest of the world over how the "Battinson" looks following that recent preview.