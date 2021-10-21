Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer Leaves The Series After 200 Episodes

For nearly a decade now, NBC has been growing its One Chicago universe, comprised of interconnected series focused on different branches of government services in the city of Chicago. The progenitor of this ongoing project is "Chicago Fire," a formidable series in its own right. Since its premiere in 2012, "Chicago Fire" has aired for more than 200 episodes across 10 seasons (via IMDb).

Jesse Spencer has been a member of the "Chicago Fire" cast from the start, debuting as Firehouse 51 firefighter Matthew Casey in the series' pilot and continuing to portray the character into the series' 10th season. Four episodes into "Chicago Fire" Season 10, however, fans began to worry that a the reintroduction of the kids of deceased firefighter Andy Darden (Chris Sorenson) — the character died in the series premiere — would bring about Spencer's departure. In prior seasons, Matt acted as a temporary caretaker for Andy's children. Upon revisiting them in Season 10, he finds out that their mother is in jail for driving under the influence for a fourth time, and the kids are at risk of being placed in separate foster homes.

As it turns out, Matt will remain in Oregon as the Darden kids' guardian, and Spencer will indeed depart from "Chicago Fire" after a 200 episode run.