Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer And David Haas Reveal Their Conversations About Spencer's Fate

Television actors with recurring roles leave their shows all the time, for all sorts of reasons. It's relatively rare for those reasons to become public knowledge. But in a recent interview, "Chicago Fire's" Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on the long-running NBC drama, explained why he recently decided to leave the show.

Spencer has played Casey on all 10 seasons of the show. By the last one, Casey was the officer in charge of Firehouse 51's Truck 81, so he's fought a lot of fires over the years. On the show, Casey just told the crew that he'd decided to move to Portland, Oregon, to take care of Andy Darden's (Corey Sorenson) sons. If you remember back to the "Chicago Fire" pilot, Darden and Casey were close friends who graduated from the academy together. Darden died in the line of duty in the pilot, leaving his sons Ben (Charlie Babbo) and Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts) in the care of their mother, Heather (Chaon Cross).

The show has been setting up Casey's departure for the last several episodes of Season 10. Recently, Casey visited the boys in Portland to find them living on their own and experimenting with drugs, which prompted Casey to tell Christopher Hermann that he was considering making the move. Casey finally made the call in the show's 200th episode, which is entitled "Two Hundred."

Spencer and "Chicago Fire" showrunner David Haas spoke about Spencer's departure on a Zoom conference call. Here's what they said.