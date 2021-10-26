Succession Fans Just Got The Best News Ever

"Succession" second season viewership, Variety says, averaged 5 million. As important for its prospects, that season also won seven Emmy Awards, including 2020's award for Outstanding Drama Series.

So far this season, the members of the Roy family are fighting over control of Waystar Royco following an incident in Season 2 in which Kendall (Jeremy Strong) stabbed his dad Logan (Brian Cox) in the back. He was supposed to take the fall publicly for a scandal resulting from the cover-up of crimes aboard the company's cruise ships — but didn't. He's been trying to consolidate his power with the company's senior operatives on his side, while Logan splits his inner circle so he can escape extradition in Sarajevo. Naturally, Kendall wants the support of the other Roy siblings — but isn't offering them a whole lot to sway their loyalty. Basically, the family civil war continues to create the Shakespeare-worthy conflict that "Succession" fans love.

At this time it is unclear whether the fourth season means 10 episodes, as with the first two seasons, or 9, as with the third. It is also unclear if season 4 will be the last. The fourth season is currently being plotted, but according to Deadline, writer Georgia Pritchett told the U.K. Times, "At this point [creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

"Succession" currently airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and drops the same time on HBO Max.