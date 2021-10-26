Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Screenwriter Nicole Holofcener Are Re-Teaming For A New Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the greatest TV actors of all time. She's won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three for producing, on three different shows, "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," and "Veep," winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series an extraordinary six consecutive times for the latter. She's tied with Cloris Leachman for the most Emmy wins for acting (per Deadline).
Her movie career is not quite so distinguished, mostly because it hasn't been her priority, but it's still successful. Her most notable live-action film role was in writer-director Nicole Holofcener's 2013 indie romantic dramedy "Enough Said." She starred as Eva, a massage therapist who starts dating Albert (James Gandolfini, in one of his final roles), who it turns out is the ex-husband of Marianne (Catherine Keener), her client and new friend. /Film called it one of the best romantic comedies of the decade.
Now, Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener are looking to recapture the magic with a new project.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener reunite for a new comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener are linking up again for "Beth and Don," a comedy film produced by and starring Louis-Dreyfus and written and directed by Holofcener, Variety reports.
Here's the official logline for "Beth and Don," per Variety: "Beth is a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn't liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that's good in their lives."
Louis-Dreyfus is Beth. Don has not been cast yet. Producer Anthony Bregman said in a statement, "Nicole and Julia are masters of the modern human comedy –- stories where we can see our own awkwardness and blind spots in every well-intentioned character. As with their last collaboration 'Enough Said,' 'Beth and Don' is a bright, bold tale of people trying to behave well, and failing hilariously at it."
Filming will start in the spring in New York.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus most recently appeared as Marvel villain Contessa Valentina "Val" Allegra de Fontaine in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Black Widow." Holofcener most recently co-wrote the screenplay for "The Last Duel." She was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019 for co-writing the screenplay for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"