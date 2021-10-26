Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Screenwriter Nicole Holofcener Are Re-Teaming For A New Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the greatest TV actors of all time. She's won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three for producing, on three different shows, "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," and "Veep," winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series an extraordinary six consecutive times for the latter. She's tied with Cloris Leachman for the most Emmy wins for acting (per Deadline).

Her movie career is not quite so distinguished, mostly because it hasn't been her priority, but it's still successful. Her most notable live-action film role was in writer-director Nicole Holofcener's 2013 indie romantic dramedy "Enough Said." She starred as Eva, a massage therapist who starts dating Albert (James Gandolfini, in one of his final roles), who it turns out is the ex-husband of Marianne (Catherine Keener), her client and new friend. /Film called it one of the best romantic comedies of the decade.

Now, Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener are looking to recapture the magic with a new project.