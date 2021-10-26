What The Lip Tattoos In Dune Really Mean

While Denis Villeneuve's epic never fully details what those markings are all about, they do carry a very important meaning in the "Dune"-iverse. Specifically, they denote a very particular sort of character in that universe. They're known as Mentats, and they're essentially human computers capable of unfathomable calculation and insight. And as anyone who's ever read the source material which inspired "Dune" (Frank Herbert's iconic novel of the same name) knows, those tattoos aren't exactly tattoos.

In fact, in Herbert's books, they're more of a stain, and far less specific to the lower lip area. As for what's "staining" the Mentat's lips in both iterations of the story, it's a substance called the Juice of Saphor, and it's a sort of a hyper-potent stimulant that greatly amplifies the mental capacity of those who ingest it. Of course, it's also a highly-addictive substance with several side effects, one of which is the staining red of the user's lips and mouth.

In both Herbert's book, and David Lynch's infamous 1984 adaptation of "Dune," that staining is presented more or less like a wine or Kool-Aid stain around the mouth. As for the stylistic change in Villeneuve's "Dune," hair and makeup head David Mowat admitted in a recent Polygon interview, he was simply no fan of the wine-stained look, and turned instead to the tattoo effect as a more elegant visual solution. It's a stunning deviation indeed, but it's also one Frank Herbert himself might legitimately appreciate.