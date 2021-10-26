Sandra Bullock Returns To The Screen In The New Trailer For The Unforgivable
Sandra Bullock has had a great past few years. Following her massive success with the scary sight-stripping horror, "Birdbox," she is back working with Netflix on another feature film that focuses on a far more human story, with what looks to be an intense performance to boot.
Already put to the small screen in 2009, the film is based on a British mini-series, "Unforgiven" written by Sally Wainwright. The Netflix feature film "The Unforgivable" is penned by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles and sees Bullock as a recently released ex-con, Ruth Slater, who re-enters society after a lengthy sentence behind bars for a major crime. Still struggling with the past, Ruth attempts to re-adapt to a world that moved on without her and people connected to her past that still can't let go of what she did. Weighted with guilt and a long shadow hanging over her, Ruth believes being reunited with her estranged younger sister could bring the redemption she so desperately seeks.
The Unforgivable trailer shows what could be one of Bullock's toughest roles
It certainly seems as if Bullock, also on board as producer, is giving it her all in the role as a woman with nothing left. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she described the film as "finding out the background to the story of why she did what she did is sort of the whodunnit of this. It's a murder mystery within a very complex character drama." There's also some attention being given to the effortlessly charming Rob Morgan ("Just Mercy") in the trailer, along with Oscar and Emmy-winning Viola Davis naturally turning up with a performance to make our screens shake.
Keen-eyed fans of Netflix's previous Marvel shows will also be happy to see Jon Bernthal (the former Punisher) and Vincent D'Onoforio (the Kingpin) appearing on the same project together again. See if they or anyone else can show forgiveness to Ruth when "The Unforgivable" arrives in theaters November 24 and on Netflix on December 10.