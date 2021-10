Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Sandra Bullock Returns To The Screen In The New Trailer For The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock has had a great past few years. Following her massive success with the scary sight-stripping horror, "Birdbox," she is back working with Netflix on another feature film that focuses on a far more human story, with what looks to be an intense performance to boot.

Already put to the small screen in 2009, the film is based on a British mini-series, "Unforgiven" written by Sally Wainwright. The Netflix feature film "The Unforgivable" is penned by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles and sees Bullock as a recently released ex-con, Ruth Slater, who re-enters society after a lengthy sentence behind bars for a major crime. Still struggling with the past, Ruth attempts to re-adapt to a world that moved on without her and people connected to her past that still can't let go of what she did. Weighted with guilt and a long shadow hanging over her, Ruth believes being reunited with her estranged younger sister could bring the redemption she so desperately seeks.