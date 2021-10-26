Sandra Bullock Returns To The Screen In The New Trailer For The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock has had a great past few years. Following her massive success with the scary sight-stripping horror, "Birdbox," she is back working with Netflix on another feature film that focuses on a far more human story, with what looks to be an intense performance to boot.

Already put to the small screen in 2009, the film is based on a British mini-series, "Unforgiven" written by Sally Wainwright. The Netflix feature film "The Unforgivable" is penned by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles and sees Bullock as a recently released ex-con, Ruth Slater, who re-enters society after a lengthy sentence behind bars for a major crime. Still struggling with the past, Ruth attempts to re-adapt to a world that moved on without her and people connected to her past that still can't let go of what she did. Weighted with guilt and a long shadow hanging over her, Ruth believes being reunited with her estranged younger sister could bring the redemption she so desperately seeks.