The Real Reason Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Won't Use StageCraft Technology
As another inevitably awesome soundtrack featuring our favorite golden oldies is (probably) compiled for Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as we speak, fans are picking director James Gunn's brain about the MCU threequel. The director is an active presence on social media, so it's understandable that prospective audiences would take the chance to get new intel about what may be the final chapter of a story featuring our favorite bunch of intergalactic misfits. Excitement for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was renewed recently with the news that Will Poulter is joining the film as the iconic super-being, Adam Warlock. Currently, the production crew is at hand at returning to the far reaches of space in the all-new adventure.
Given the unlikeliness of Gunn sharing specific details about the next "Guardians" movie, fans on Twitter pitched the director some technology-related questions about what special effects magic will be applied to the upcoming installment. One notable question asked if "Guardians 3" would use similar tools applied to projects like"The Mandalorian" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."
GOTG Vol. 3 is 'too big' for ILM's most advanced bit of tech
As it turns out, Peter Quill and Co.'s next adventure in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" may be bigger in scope than fans anticipated. In a brief Twitter exchange, Gunn was asked if the next "Guardians" movie will use ILMStageCraft, the tech that provides vast vistas in studio settings for, most notably, the Pedro Pascal-led "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian." Twitter user @NerfSolo asked, "How much of the ILMStageCraft technology from 'The Mandalorian' will you be using on 'GOTG 3'? (I'm asking because 'Thor 4' and 'Ant-Man 3' used it a lot.) How do you as a filmmaker make use of this new tech, especially with a cosmic story like 'Guardians'?"
Gunn, however, cleared any confusion right up. He replied to @NerfSolo with a surprisingly simple tweet: "None. All of our sets are too big for the technology." The director's answer makes sense given the films he has already helmed for Marvel Studios, which boast incredible sets and bring stunning otherwordly locations, like prison blocks floating through deep space to planet-shaped gods, to life. As such, the use of StageCraft may be unnecessary for the new movie.
For now, we can only wait and see what the finished product looks like when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.