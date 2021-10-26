The Real Reason Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Won't Use StageCraft Technology

As it turns out, Peter Quill and Co.'s next adventure in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" may be bigger in scope than fans anticipated. In a brief Twitter exchange, Gunn was asked if the next "Guardians" movie will use ILMStageCraft, the tech that provides vast vistas in studio settings for, most notably, the Pedro Pascal-led "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian." Twitter user @NerfSolo asked, "How much of the ILMStageCraft technology from 'The Mandalorian' will you be using on 'GOTG 3'? (I'm asking because 'Thor 4' and 'Ant-Man 3' used it a lot.) How do you as a filmmaker make use of this new tech, especially with a cosmic story like 'Guardians'?"

Gunn, however, cleared any confusion right up. He replied to @NerfSolo with a surprisingly simple tweet: "None. All of our sets are too big for the technology." The director's answer makes sense given the films he has already helmed for Marvel Studios, which boast incredible sets and bring stunning otherwordly locations, like prison blocks floating through deep space to planet-shaped gods, to life. As such, the use of StageCraft may be unnecessary for the new movie.

For now, we can only wait and see what the finished product looks like when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.