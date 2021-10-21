Robert Downey Jr. Almost Played This Surprising Marvel Villain

In the new book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," an extensive guide to the entire MCU, Jon Favreau revealed that Marvel had previously met with Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom (via The Direct). This was likely for 2005's "Fantastic Four," in which Australian actor Julian McMahon portrayed the iconic villain.

Fans will remember Chris Evans as Johnny Storm in "Fantastic Four" as well as its sequel "Rise of the Silver Surfer." Evans still went on to play Captain America in the MCU, so even if Downey Jr. had been cast as Doctor Doom, it's possible he could have became Iron Man, too. After all, the Fantastic Four characters only joined the MCU in 2019 when Disney acquired Fox, and a new film is currently in development.

Ultimately, though, we have to say we're glad that Downey Jr. never became Doctor Doom. His performance as Tony Stark is largely part of what made 2008's "Iron Man" such a success — and without that film, we would never have the MCU we know and love today. We are excited, though, to see who will play the well-known antagonist in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, and with Marvel's incredible casting choices, we are confident it will be someone great.