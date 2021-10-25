Black Adam Producer Dishes On The Possibility Of A Spectre Movie

In an interview with The llluminerdi, Hiram Garcia couldn't confirm that Seven Bucks is working on a Spectre movie, but he did say that he has a lot of passion for the character.

"All I can say is, I can't tell you the chances, but I can tell you that at Seven Bucks we do not stop. Like Hawkman and Black Adam, we do not stop fighting for opportunities to tell these stories. And look, he comes from two sides. We want to tell the stories, but secondly, we just want to see that the stories are told as best as they can be. There's a lot of characters out there that we love, that we are continuing to campaign for, to be able to tell their stories and get them into the universe we're crafting here with Black Adam and the [Justice Society of America] and so forth."

Despite his enthusiasm, Garcia acknowledged that a Spectre project depends on how well Seven Bucks' other ventures perform.

"I think a lot of it will also be dictated by how 'Black Adam' comes out," Garcia continued. "If the fans love it, if the fans love Super-Pets, which I'm confident in both those projects. But as storytellers, we're always going to fight to try and get our hands on some of those beloved characters and bring them to life because it's the best kind of storytelling there is, right? This is what it's all about, my friend."

Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" is, admittedly, a somewhat easier sell than a potential Spectre movie, but if it performs well on July 29, 2022, it could help open some doors. If so, which version of the Spectre might we see?