How James Gunn Really Feels About Actors Doing Their Own Stunts

After sharing a picture of Daniela Melchior and her stunt double Katie Eischen behind the scenes of "The Suicide Squad," Gunn answered some fans' questions about stunt doubles and how stunts are performed on movie sets. One fan with the Twitter handle @gooseandsloth asked, "What's your stance on actors doing their own stunts?" to which Gunn replied:

"I don't know of an American actor who does ALL their own stunts. Some actors are good at some stunts &, if it's not dangerous (meaning there's no chance they're going to break a leg & shut down production), & they really want to, then I'm ok with it."

Another fan named @amy2ree went on to ask if film studios or insurance companies object to actors performing stunts. Gunn noted that he's personally never had an insurance company stop an actor from doing a stunt, and added, "no good filmmaker is going to let an actor do a stunt if it means there's a reasonable risk of injury. Also, actors suck at real stunts, just like stunt people aren't usually great actors."

While fans continued asking questions about which actors actually perform their stunts and which don't, Gunn made his feelings toward professional stunt performers clear.