James Gunn Shuts Down Another Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor

2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" was a huge gamble for Marvel Studios, considering the niche nature of the titular group. In a franchise filled with heavy-hitters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans), newcomers such as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), among others, stuck out like sore thumbs. However, the risk was more than worth the reward, as not only did the film impress financially and critically, but it turned the Guardians into mainstream superstars — landing them an equally beloved sequel a mere three years later.

With Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now well underway, the Guardians of the Galaxy are an integral piece of the super-powered puzzle. The team's members played key roles in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," some will show up in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," and they're even getting their own holiday special on Disney+. Of course, the biggest draw for fans is the eventual premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which has taken some time to get going but is now moving ever-faster toward its May 5, 2023 release date.

Given how far off the next Guardians-centric adventure is, news about the threequel is scarce, prompting internet-wide speculation. Thankfully, director James Gunn isn't one to mince words when it comes to his latest projects, as evidenced by his outright shutdown of yet another "GotG Vol. 3" rumor.