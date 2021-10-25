A New Avengers Adventure Will Screen Exclusively On The Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Disney's reach is far and wide across the globe. The company has stakes in pretty much every media-adjacent industry, including broadcast television, video games, theme parks, publishing, and — not surprisingly — cruise ships. The far-reaching magic of the House of Mouse even hits the open ocean with its line of Disney-themed cruise ships.

Onboard Disney's newest ship, the Wish, kids and adults will get the chance to experience the Disney magic firsthand with immersive dining experiences, water rides, and other live entertainment. The Wish, due to set sail in 2022, has been making waves with its completely unique experiences only available on particular voyages such as AquaMouse, Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, and the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a "Star Wars"-themed bar.

Now, the Wish has even more exclusive action on its deck, and it's sure to excite fans of Marvel and attract MCU completists from all walks — even those who might not generally consider a cruise.