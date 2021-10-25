The Surprising Oscar-Winning Role That Oscar Isaac Turned Down

Isaac told ABC that he just didn't think people would want to see an actor pretend to be Freddie Mercury when they could just watch footage of the real Freddie Mercury. "At the time I was like, 'I don't think anybody wants to see somebody pretend to be Freddie Mercury.' And then, sure enough — everybody wanted to see someone do Freddie Mercury," he said with a laugh. "So that was one that came by."

That being said, Isaac doesn't think he could have done a better job than Rami Malek, who of course won an Oscar for his performance in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"I just think he was — obviously everyone thought so — he was great," Isaac said of Malek's performance. "But that was a funny one where it was just my thinking was so like, 'You could just watch him on YouTube.' Why would anybody want to watch somebody pretend to do him, you know?'"

It seems like Oscar Isaac forgot that starring in a musician biopic is one of the surest bets for Oscar glory. In the past 20 years, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Marion Cotillard, Rami Malek, and Renee Zellweger have all won Oscars for playing famous singers. People love watching people pretend to do them.