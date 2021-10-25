Will The New Spider-Man Movie Be Bigger Than Avengers: Endgame?

Presumably having their mouths webbed shut at the time of visiting, Empire toured the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set and spoke to Watts about his third outing with the avenging arachnid. When asked just how massive this upcoming movie is going to be, Watts said, "we're definitely trying to be ambitious. It's 'Spider-Man: Endgame.'"

If the gauntlet hadn't been thrown down already, it certainly has now. No one adds that subtitle on the end of anything unless they mean business, and Watts surely seems to. Backing up the statement, the man behind the mask and soon-to-be "Uncharted" star, Tom Holland, chimed in with what we could expect. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off,' but there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."

Just how crazy? We can only wait and see — or get excited about what else may trickle out in trailer form. Given the short amount of time until the film's release, it would be nice to get a brand new preview with an eagerly anticipated money-shot every Spider-fan is crossing their web-shooters to see. For now, we can wait for the web to finally get untangled when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives on December 17.