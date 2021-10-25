The Creator Of Midnight Mass Wants To Make A Horror Movie Set In This Fictional Universe

The current head honcho of horror took to Twitter after being startled awake by an earthquake. "Got woken up by the earthquake this morning," posted Flanagan. "Sat there for a few minutes just thinking 'I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe...'"

While it's not a prominent element in the "Star Wars" universe, there are enough force ghosts wandering around to fill an abandoned Jedi Temple, and with the ominous threat of a Dark Side, there's plenty of opportunity for horror that Flanagan could exploit.

While "Star Wars" and horror haven't exactly gone hand-in-hand over the years, there is actually precedent for this kind of interpretation. In the old extended universe — rebranded by Disney as the non-canonical "Star Wars Legends" — the 2009 novel "Death Troopers" by Joe Schreiber explores the potential intersection of the galaxy far, far away and a zombie infestation.

Time will tell if the right person at Disney takes a shine to Flanagan's unique voice, and decides to let him play with the valuable IP.