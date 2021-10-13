Mike Flanagan Teases His 'Insane' Upcoming Netflix Series The Fall Of The House Of Usher

You'd think Mike Flanagan would be content with ripping our hearts out and making our blood run cold this year. However, no sooner had the embers of Netflix's "Midnight Mass" finally died down did the writer and showrunner reveal he's got another horror story in the pipeline for the streaming service, and he's looking to the works of Edgar Allen Poe to do it.

Following his consistent success with the "Haunting" anthology series and his dabbling with angels and demons in "Midnight Mass," Flanagan announced that "The Fall of the House of Usher" was next on his to-do list. Set as an eight-part series headed to Netflix, the show would have four episodes directed by Flanagan and the other four by Michael Fimognari. The works of the legendary author will also inspire it, and by the sounds of things, it will feel drastically different from the previous terrors that Flanagan has thrown at us. In his ongoing plans to scare us senseless, he explained to Bloody Disgusting the horrors headed our way, and none of it sounds nice — but in the best way possible.