Ed Brubaker Clarifies His Harsh Words About Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Earlier this year, Marvel comic book writer Ed Brubaker, whose run on series such as "Captain America: Winter Soldier" formed the basis for much of the storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), made headlines when he said that trailers for the Disney+ show, "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," made him feel "sick." The comments came during an interview with Kevin Smith for the director's "Fatman Beyond" podcast.

Brubaker was airing the grievances which are not unusual for comics writers who were commissioned for work prior to the launch of the MCU. Disney has come under fire time and again for its treatment of the people who make their cash cow properties into stories worth telling. In his original interview, Brubaker said, "These movies are making billions and billions of dollars, and it feels like we just kind of got a bad deal." He explained, "A lot of the emotional architecture of ['Captain America: Civil War'] was, like, stuff that would not exist had I not written these comics."

In other words, Brubaker wants a piece of the pie he helped bake. "Being a co-creator of The Winter Soldier ... I should not have to be worried about providing for my wife if I die." Now, in a new interview, Brubaker is back at it, this time attempting to roll back and clarify his scathing — if justified — remarks.