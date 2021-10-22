Longtime X-Men Movie Producer Simon Kinberg Breaks His Silence On The Future Of The Property

Simon Kinberg has been with the "X-Men" franchise since he was a screenwriter for 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand." Through highs and lows, he's guided the series every step of the way, ultimately creating an interconnected web of characters with the time-traveling "X-Men: Days of Future Past." He'd go on to direct one of the final installments with "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Now, the characters and plotlines belong to Disney and Marvel Studios, allowing the mutants to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe to interact with the likes of Thor, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and more.

It's an intriguing development to see how the X-Men will become incorporated into the MCU, especially seeing how there have been so many versions of popular characters and storylines. For example, there have already been two big-screen adaptations of the famous "Dark Phoenix" tale from the comics.

If anyone had an idea of how to make the X-Men fresh, it'd be Kinberg, and when asked by CBR whether he'd return to some capacity to the world of mutants, he remained optimistic. "I adore [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige," he explained. "I adore what he's done. I'm such an admirer of what he's done with the MCU. I would always be open to working on it because I love the characters so much." However, he also seems to understand that it may be his time to step away from the series.