Supergirl Series Finale Synopsis Teases Wedding Bells

According to TV Line, while the synopsis for the finale, titled "Kara," promises a grand battle between the superhero against Lex and Nyxly, it's also going to serve as a wedding celebration for the series most beloved super couple on the series. Since Season 4, fans have watched Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) have their relationship blossom. It appears that the two are reaching the ultimate romantic height as the synopsis states that Alex and Kelly are getting married.

The two, who are TV-original characters, met in Season 4 when Kelly visited her younger brother James Olsen in the hospital. It wasn't long before they became romantically involved and grew together throughout the series, especially in Season 6. The two fought crime together under their Guardian and Sentinel costumed identities in episodes like "Magical Thinking" (via The CW). They even moved in together and adopted a child at one point.

Alex and Kelly's healthy relationship in Season 6 served as the most stable rock for a season rife with super-powered chaos and the initial search for a missing Supergirl. The fact that "Supergirl" is proposing to end on such a happy note is a fantastic way to go out. The two-hour finale is scheduled to air on November 9, 2021.