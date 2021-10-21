Batgirl Fans Are Convinced This Casting Call Points To A Beloved Character

With DC FanDome 2021 in the books, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the future of DC Comics-based movies. Right around the corner are "The Batman" and "The Flash," with sequels like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" coming down the pipeline. Though those are worth getting excited about on their own, they're just a taste of the cinematic slate. Feature-length offerings for the HBO Max streaming service are in development as well, with a film centering on Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, leading the charge.

"Batgirl" wound up trapped in development hell for some time, only recently gaining traction with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah at the helm. July of 2021 saw the announcement of "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace's casting as the titular heroine, and she isn't coming alone. So far, J.K. Simmons will return as Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, Jacob Scipio will take on an unannounced role (via Deadline), and an unspecified version of Batman will reportedly feature in some fashion. Of course, the casting fun doesn't end there.

Warner Bros. recently sent out a possible casting call for "Batgirl," and given the criteria it included, fans are speculating that the live-action debut of a DC Comics favorite is on the way.