A Fantasy Blockbuster Shot In 2014 Is Finally Being Released

Over the last year and a half, moviegoers have become increasingly accustomed to shifting release dates, as filmmakers tried to cope with industry-wide disruptions caused by COVID-19. Even some of the most prominent and highly anticipated films have fallen victim to slippery schedules, as Disney recently announced that even more Marvel movies had been delayed.

However, one fantasy blockbuster's release problems predate the worldwide pandemic by over half a decade. It's a film that has been mysteriously missing ever since its production finished in 2014. That film was originally known as "The Moon and the Sun," before it dropped off the radar ahead of its planned 2015 release date. The vanishing movie is based on the 1997 Nebula Award-winning novel of the same name by Vonda N. McIntyre (via Deadline). The family-friendly fantasy epic features Pierce Bronson in a lead role, and — had the film arrived on schedule — it would have been the realization of nearly two decades worth of effort to get the story to the big screen.

Obviously, "The Moon and the Sun" didn't make its release date and lost the attention of both the media and moviegoers as it went into a lengthy post-production limbo. However, it seems that the film, which has been rebranded and renamed, is finally ready for a wide release and will be headed to theaters in early 2022. Here is everything fans need to know about "The King's Daughter," and why they've had to wait nearly six years to finally see it.