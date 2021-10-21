The Surprising Connection Between Bo Burnham: Inside And Nightmare On Elm Street

There's an extremely convincing argument to be made that the last two years or so have felt like an absolute nightmare. A pandemic that is yet to be entirely resolved kept most of us hiding out at home for most of 2020 and a lot of us are still utilizing extreme caution throughout 2021 as well. One of the things that best exemplified the feeling of a prolonged quarantine is the Emmy-winning Netflix special "Inside."

If you're unfamiliar, stand-up comedian Bo Burnham, after a few years of taking a break from being on stage due to extreme anxiety, was about to get back in the swing of things when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In lieu of going on tour, Burnham decided to craft a comedy special specifically about the feeling he had being trapped inside (hence the title) for an entire year. The result is a musical extravaganza with songs about the dangers of the internet, systemic oppression, and Jeff Bezos culminating in an on-camera nervous breakdown.

In short, "Inside" is a deeply intense experience, one that both faces the darkness of depression while also providing some level of emotional catharsis — and darkness mixed with catharsis is something you also often get in horror movies. And it turns out that "Inside" has something in common with one of the most famous horror movies of all time: Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street."