Denis Villeneuve Has Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About The Star Wars Franchise

When speaking to The Playlist about his love for science fiction and "Star Wars," Denis Villeneuve explained "There's something about 'The Empire Strikes Back,' the darkness of it, the tragic elements of it, the way I was feeling in that precise moment about "Star Wars" — there was something really serious about it that I deeply loved." He went on to say that he prefers stories that treat the genre seriously, saying, "Science fiction is serious stuff for me; it's something that I love when it considers life and existence serious."

He explained that's the reason behind his love for other iconic movies, saying, "That's why I have so much reverence for 'Blade Runner,' the original, of course, and '2001: A Space Odyssey.' When people are taking sci-fi seriously, it's so powerful." The director thinks the 1980 movie approaches its leads with complete seriousness, but the franchise falters after that. "The way it was approaching the psychological path of Luke Skywalker. I just feel like they lost that after. They lost that elegance."

He also clarified some of his earlier comments contextualizing "Dune" in relationship to "Star Wars," "That was maybe something that I was referring to when I said, 'Oh, I wish 'Dune' was — in a way, my idea was to back to that [early 'Star Wars'] spirit."

Villeneuve also joked that fans would hate him for saying that, but he thinks "Star Wars" has gone in a different direction from the one he would have wanted for the franchise. "You must not publish that; I'm going to be crucified [laughs], but I totally believe that. I never left 'Star Wars'; 'Star Wars' left me."