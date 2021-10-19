Denis Villeneuve Reveals The Surprising Way He Approached Dune's Tone

Adapting a beloved novel — or set of novels, for that matter — has never been an easy task in Hollywood. Just consider the insurmountable task of producing a vision of characters and environs that match what a reader imagines in the mind's eye. It's not impossible, though, as the challenge has been met by four different directors for the "Harry Potter" film saga, as well as Peter Jackson for "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film trilogies.

Next on the hot seat of adapting an iconic novel for the big screen is director Denis Villeneuve, who — almost 37 years after filmmaker David Lynch's beleaguered attempt at interpreting Frank Herbert's classic work — is about to introduce audiences to his new version of "Dune."

In "Dune," which chronicles the first half of Herbert's 412-page novel from 1965, Timothée Chalamet takes on the pivotal role of Paul Atreides. A young man beset with strange, repetitive visions, Paul is the heir-apparent to the House of Atreides. This house of nobles has been granted stewardship over Arrakis — a desert planet rich with the invaluable substance called "spice." Among other things, the drug boosts mental capacity and makes interstellar travel possible. With the fate of Arrakis at stake, Paul, his father Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) face deadly resistance to their rule from House Harkonnen, a brutish regime that has been mining spice on Arrakis for the last 80 years of the story.