Carrie Has A New Man In These And Just Like That... Set Photos

It looks like Carrie Bradshaw may finally be moving on from Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." In new set photos obtained from ET Online, Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, is seen smooching actor Jon Tenney, leaving fans to wonder what happened to Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The upcoming series will foray into the lives and relationships of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate through their 50s living in New York City.

The last time we saw Carrie and Mr. Big in the film "Sex and the City 2," their marriage seemed to be a bit on the rocky side. They are both trying to figure out their new lives as a married couple, which leads to some problems. Carrie wants to continue her exciting nightlife with Mr. Big, while he would rather relax at home watching TV. Eventually, he even asks if they can spend two nights a week separate so they can enjoy their own free time. Yikes.

Their problems come to a head when Carrie goes out with her former lover Aidan (John Corbett) during a girl's trip in Abu Dhabi and ends up kissing him. All ends seemingly well though for the couple when Carrie is forgiven by Mr. Big and he gives her a brand new wedding ring. However, things obviously must not be going well for the couple if Carrie is kissing a new man in "And Just Like That..."