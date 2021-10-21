Carrie Has A New Man In These And Just Like That... Set Photos
It looks like Carrie Bradshaw may finally be moving on from Mr. Big in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." In new set photos obtained from ET Online, Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, is seen smooching actor Jon Tenney, leaving fans to wonder what happened to Mr. Big (Chris Noth). The upcoming series will foray into the lives and relationships of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate through their 50s living in New York City.
The last time we saw Carrie and Mr. Big in the film "Sex and the City 2," their marriage seemed to be a bit on the rocky side. They are both trying to figure out their new lives as a married couple, which leads to some problems. Carrie wants to continue her exciting nightlife with Mr. Big, while he would rather relax at home watching TV. Eventually, he even asks if they can spend two nights a week separate so they can enjoy their own free time. Yikes.
Their problems come to a head when Carrie goes out with her former lover Aidan (John Corbett) during a girl's trip in Abu Dhabi and ends up kissing him. All ends seemingly well though for the couple when Carrie is forgiven by Mr. Big and he gives her a brand new wedding ring. However, things obviously must not be going well for the couple if Carrie is kissing a new man in "And Just Like That..."
Does Carrie have a new man in And Just Like That...?
Fans of "Sex and the City" know that Carrie and Mr. Big did not have a fairytale love story. They've gone through multiple break-ups, a friends-with-benefits stage, and affairs throughout six seasons and two sequel films of "Sex and the City." Mr. Big even left Carrie at the altar in the first "Sex and the City" film and she still went back to him, proving ... that love conquers all? Maybe not, judging by these set photos.
Carrie's mystery man doesn't seem to be the only clue to her and Mr. Big's troubled relationship. ET Online reported that one of Mr. Big's ex-wives, Natasha (played by Bridget Moynahan), will be making a return in "And Just Like That..." As of now, it's unclear what exactly her role in the new series will be. It's also not known at this time how Jon Tenney will be involved in the show, although it's clear his character will be romantically tied to Carrie.
If you ask us, it's not a coincidence that Mr. Big's ex-wife shows up and Carrie is seen kissing another man in "And Just Like That..." Maybe Carrie will find her fairytale ending after all — just with someone new.