Joss Whedon Wanted Zooey Deschanel To Play This Surprising Role In Avengers

Marvel fans were blown away by "The Avengers" when the team-up movie arrived in theaters back in 2012. The film is the culmination of the first five movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, putting Earth's Mightiest Heroes against the God of Mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), as he tries to overthrow Earth with an alien army. "Marvel's The Avengers" was a huge success, raking in $1.5 billion worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo) and confirming the MCU was here to stay. Obviously, this cinematic universe has greatly expanded since those early days, as more and more heroes join the team's ranks.

Marvel Studios is currently focusing on introducing new heroes (and villains) rather than just reusing the usual suspects (see: Simu Liu as the titular hero in Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"). Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" also introduces a number of new cosmic characters who have been around for thousands of years.

Similarly, a pivotal Marvel character who is featured in later MCU phases was almost introduced to audiences much earlier than expected. "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon wanted to introduce other new heroes on the Avengers team back in 2012, and "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel was considered for a surprising role in the ensemble.