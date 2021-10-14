New Behind The Scenes Last Of Us Photos Show The Game Come To Life

The critically acclaimed (via Metacritic) and beloved survival game "The Last of Us" is finally loading up to be adapted for television, and fans are chomping at the bit to get a look at what's in store. So far, every announcement has suggested that this could become a must-watch TV show, given the cast and creative force behind it. The game's creator, Neil Druckmann, is developing the story for the small screen alongside "Chernobyl" scribe, Craig Mazin, and the game's iconic characters are being played by "The Mandalorian" Pedro Pascal, along with another "Game of Thrones" veteran, Bella Ramsay.

Described by Mazin himself as "The Laurence of Arabia of video games" (via Indiewire), "The Last of Us" is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has left humanity in tatters. Overwhelmed by a fungus that turns people into ravenous monsters, Joel (Pascal) is a smuggler whose newest cargo happens to be Ellie (Ramsay), a young girl that needs to be escorted across the ruins of the U.S. The game provided a detailed and hellish landscape to maneuver through, with all manner of horrific inhabitants threatening the journey. Now, following recently leaked photos behind the scenes of the upcoming show, it's confirmed we're going to get the same type of ruined setting we've come to expect in the games.