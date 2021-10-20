Spike Lee And Nate Parker Hit With Eye-Popping Lawsuit Over American Skin

In 2017, two independent filmmakers, Selton and Langston Shaw, submitted a screenplay to the American Black Film Festival's TV One Screenplay competition. The script was titled "A Routine Stop" and told the story of... a Black man who takes over a police station by force to avenge the murder of his son by an officer at a traffic stop. The Shaw brothers believe those similarities are not coincidental and have filed suit against Nate Parker and Spike Lee.

According to The Wrap, the Shaw brothers have filed a lawsuit with the United States Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the idea for "American Skin" was lifted from their screenplay. An excerpt from the brief reads, "Among other things, in both 'A Routine Stop' and 'American Skin,' the main character, with a group of his friends, kidnaps and puts on a "show trial" of the white police officer involved in the shooting."

The brief also points out what the Shaws consider to be a suspicious timeline from their submission of the screenplay to the TV One Screenplay competition to the release of "American Skin," pointing out that their original script was read by a number of "industry professionals" involved in the contest. Whether the "Do the Right Thing" director was one of those who read it is not clear.

A statement from the Shaws said, "We filed this lawsuit to get back what was wrongfully taken from us."