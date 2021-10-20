Why Sal From Little Italy Looks So Familiar

Romantic comedy "Little Italy," released in 2018, could broadly be described as a "Romeo & Juliet" style story about warring pizza restaurants. Its two leads, Nikki ("American Horror Story" regular Emma Roberts) and Leo (Hayden Christensen) are the adult children of the Angioli and Campoli families respectively. Their grandparents once owned and operated a pizza restaurant in tandem with one another in Toronto's Little Italy neighborhood, but that partnership dissolved during their parents' generation over a feud between their fathers.

Naturally, given the genre, Nikki and Leo fall for one another relatively early on in the film. Though they're not particularly invested in their fathers' rivalry, a pizza-making contest resultant from their ongoing feud ends up threatening their growing romance. Two of their respective grandparents, meanwhile, plan to marry one another in their old age, further driving home the fact that, though the familial rivalry resulted in competing pizza restaurants, it's only the two dads who feel enmity for one another.

Nikki's father Sal is portrayed by actor Adam Ferrara. If he seems familiar, it's likely from a filmography predominately defined by roles in a range of TV shows beginning in the early 2000s.