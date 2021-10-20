Why The Trailer For Being The Ricardos Has Twitter Fuming

Amazon Prime Video just released a teaser video for the upcoming film "Being the Ricardos" yesterday, and it's already causing plenty of controversy. The biopic focuses on a week in the production cycle of classic sitcom "I Love Lucy" in which Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz face crises that could end their careers and their marriage. Plenty of fans of the classic comedienne are already looking forward to seeing more about her life.

The trailer shows some career moments such as the couple filming "I Love Lucy," interspersed with more intimate scenes of Ball and Arnaz' marriage. The voiceover comes from Nicole Kidman, who plays Ball. In it, Ball points out how great an asset she is to her employers, and how she works with her husband. "And all I have to do to keep it is kill. For 36 weeks in a row," the star says, noting that she had no idea her television show would be a hit.

Although these types of promotional videos are meant to generate excitement among potential viewers, this trailer appears to be having the opposite effect for some. In fact, people on social media think the trailer confirms their worst fears about the casting, which movie-goers have had questions about since day one.