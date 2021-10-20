Anya Taylor-Joy Sings 'Downtown' In A Last Night In Soho Music Video

Is there anything Anya Taylor-Joy can't do? The rising star began her entertainment career at the age of 17 when, according to the Evening Standard, she was discovered by legendary modeling scout Sarah Doukas while she was walking her dog in London.

Soon after, Taylor-Joy made the transition to acting, and gained recognition for her impressive performances in "The Witch," "Barry," and M. Night Shyamalan's psychological horror film, "Split." More recently, she earned praise for her leading roles in the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma," as well as the intense Netflix drama, "The Queen's Gambit."

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy's role in the upcoming psychological thriller "Last Night in Soho" sees her playing an aspiring singer from the '60s named Sandie, a character that gives her the chance to show off yet another one of her talents. In fact, a recent "Last Night in Soho" promotional video from Focus Features offers fans their first chance to hear the full-length version of Taylor-Joy's cover of the classic '60s hit, "Downtown" — just in case anyone needed more proof of her versatility as a screen performer.