History Of The World, Part 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

If you're looking for a name in the comedy game that carries more reverence than Mel Brooks, you're going to be seriously hard-pressed. Even if the actor, writer, producer, and director hasn't done much more than voice work since his 1995 vampire comedy, "Dracula, Dead and Loving It," he's still one of the all-time greats in terms of boundary-pushing big screen comedies, and he's a legit EGOT winner to boot.

Brooks is perhaps best known for his legendary cinematic spoofs like "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," and "Spaceballs." Circa 1981, Brooks delivered arguably one of his best comedies to date in "History of the World Part 1," which savagely skewered seminal moments in humanity's history via a series of beyond hilarious vignettes. The title of that film (along with a mock "Part 2" trailer) comically teased a followup film, though none actually materialized in the ensuing decades.

That is until now. Here's everything we know so far about "History of the World Part 2."