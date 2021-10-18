Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part II Isn't Just A Gag Anymore

In 1987, Mel Brooks released his classic "Star Wars" send-up "Spaceballs." In addition to poking fun at Darth Vader's helmet, the entire concept of the force, and "Star Wars" merchandising, the film also had a lot of fun parodying the concept of sequels. While "Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money" may never have come to pass, 20 years after "Spaceballs," audiences did get "Spaceballs: The Animated Series" — proving that even jokes about sequels can eventually turn into actual sequels.

"Spaceballs," notably, isn't the only Mel Brooks movie that has the concept of a follow-up baked into its very DNA. In 1981, Brooks unleashed "History of the World, Part I," a film comprised of comical, short narratives set in different time periods — ranging from the Stone Age to the French Revolution. Although the title of the movie wasn't a bid for a sequel at the time of its release either, it's well-known that, if a title ends with "Part I," there's always the chance a "Part II" will be made. That's especially true nowadays when seemingly every classic property is getting a follow-up movie or TV series made for it decades after its initial release.

Now, 40 years after the first "History of the World," audiences are, believe it or not, actually getting "History of the World, Part II."