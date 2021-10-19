The Real Reason Eternals Features Gender-Swapped Characters

When "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao made the decision to helm the film, she said Tuesday that Marvel had already decided to take the Ajak and Sprite characters in a different direction. "When I came to the process at the beginning I read a treatment that I believe Kevin made and the team at Marvel Studios put together and those decisions were made," Zhao explained. "It wasn't just, 'Oh let's swap a bunch of characters,' it was very specifically chosen — like the leader of the team [Ajak] to be a mother figure, you know? It was a very easy decision we made on purpose."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recalled how producer Nate Moore approached him during the early developmental stages of "Eternals" with a more realistic and contemporary vision of Earth's oldest protectors. "As Nate was advocating for this project, [he said] you can't do this history of humanity without the heroes looking like a cross-section of humanity," Feige remembered, "and that was really what the goal was."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who portrays Kingo, also chimed in on the discussion Tuesday, saying that the way Marvel approached the gender swapping was very inspiring. "It wasn't as if to make a point, it's as if to say, 'This is how things should always have been,'" Nanjiani said. "It felt extremely natural."

Marvel's "Eternals" opens in theaters on November 5.