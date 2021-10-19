The Surprising Actress Who Inspired Sprite's Character In Marvel's Eternals

As it turns out, Zhao told McHugh to take her cues from Oscar-winning actress, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and veritable UNESCO world treasure, Maggie Smith. The "Eternals" actress took her inspiration for Sprite's conflicted inner and outer response to the world and events around her from Smith, and explained that her goal was to "sort of be like an old lady, but also have the wonderment of a child."

For her part, Zhao said that she "didn't do much" when it came to steering the young actor in the right direction, and that while McHugh was narrowly focused on what a given scene required of her character, she herself was (understandably) often distracted. "She's always on point," the director said of the young actress, adding that she "comes in with her homework." Though she couldn't give too much away, McHugh did say that Sprite is "wanting to be of this world, but can't," and therefore "deals with a lot of emotional stuff ... being in the body of a child."

Marvel and Maggie Smith fans alike can look forward to seeing McHugh channel the "Gosford Park" and "Downton Abbey" star in Marvel's "Eternals" on November 5, or streaming on Disney+ after a forty-five day window following its theatrical release (via Collider).