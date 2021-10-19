The Trolls Are Back With A New Holiday Special Coming To NBC

It's been a while since "Trolls World Tour" was released — but if you were wondering when you might see the affable, colorful little creatures again, you don't have long to wait. NBC will air "Trolls Holiday in Harmony" this season as a half-hour animated special, with Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, and Rachel Bloom returning to the roles they played in the two films (via Deadline).

The first "Trolls" movie released in 2016, and "Trolls World Tour" followed in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Actually, a holiday special already exists. "Trolls Holiday" was created in 2017 and you can catch it on Netflix. DreamWorks Animation also produced a TV series, "Trolls The Beat Goes On," the animated offering without the original voices: it has dropped eight short seasons so far, also available on Netflix. It's all part of NBCUniversal's continuing plan to turn "Trolls" into a major media franchise (via Fox Business) following its purchase of DreamWorks Animation in 2016 (via CNN).

This holiday special will add to the "Trolls" growing library with a return of the A-list cast, new songs, and a sweet plot suitable for family viewing.