Is Valentin Really Leaving General Hospital?

Contains spoilers for recent episodes of "General Hospital"

Actor James Patrick Stuart, who previously appeared on soap opera "All of my Children" for five years in the '90s, joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2016 and has remained a consistent presence on the series ever since (via IMDb). Stuart portrays Valentin Cassadine, son of the notoriously villainous Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), and himself a recurring series antagonist.

In a recent pair of episodes that aired in mid October 2021, Peter (Wes Ramsey) shoots Valentin amid a conflict between him and the Cassadine family at their compound in Greece. Valentin requires surgery in order to survive the gunshot wound, and is transported to the United States Consulate. However, the medical facilities at the consulate aren't equipped to fully rehabilitate Valentin from his wound, meaning that his survival is contingent upon a successful return to the United States.

While Valentin may be at death's door, which is oftentimes a scenario that precedes a character's exit from a series, surviving mortal injury is likewise a soap opera trope, meaning that there's theoretically an equal chance Stuart will be sticking around "General Hospital" moving forward.